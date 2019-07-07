Telangana: Cricket betting racket busted, four held

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Commissioner's Task Force (North) on Saturday busted a cricket betting racket and held four persons from a lodge at SD Road in Secunderabad, police said.

A television, five mobile phones and Rs 26, 600 in cash were seized from the accused.

The accused were identified as S Shiva Kumar (24), K Sai Kumar (30), P Rajesh (21) and K Bharadwaj (25), all residents of Secunderabad.

A police statement said, "Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad, busted a cricket betting racket and conducted raid at Padmini Hotel and Lodge near Clock Tower in Secunderabad. Four persons were apprehended."

Shravan Kumar, the proprietor of Destination Pool snooker parlour at Padmini Hotel, was the main bookie and agent. The others used to work under his directions.

The gang used to organise online cricket betting through mobile phone-based applications and collected money from punters for the ongoing ICC World CUP 2019, police said. (ANI)

