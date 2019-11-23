Telangana: Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad, two held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Police have busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two persons from Gagan Vihar Lane in Abids area here, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, bookie Manoj Kumar and collection boy Yogesh Singh were arrested and Rs 35,000 cash and two cell phones were recovered from their possession.

"During Mzansi Super League 20-20, the accused Manoj Kumar and another main bookie received calls from punters and collected the betting amounts with the assistance of a collection boy by the name Yogesh Singh," Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

Police said that the action was taken after they received a tip-off in the matter.

The accused, along with seized material, have been handed over to Station House Officer of Abids Police Station for further investigation and action in the matter. (ANI)

