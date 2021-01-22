Telangana: Dawarakapet's village revenue officer held for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): The village revenue officer of Dwarakapet village has been arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs on Thursday.



According to an official release, on January 21 at about 1:30 pm, Jakku Ravinder, village revenue officer, Dwarakapet village, Tekmatla Mandal, Jayashankar Bhoopalpally district was caught red-handed at a hotel in Habsiguda, Hyderabad when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 2,00,000 from the complainant Ekkati Vijayapal Reddy resident of Hyderabad to do the official favor that was rectification and issuance of Pattadar Passbook.

"The trap amount of Rs 2,00,000 was recovered at his instance. Both hands of the accused yielded positive results in the chemical test. The AO performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage," as per the release.

The accused officer Ravinder was produced before the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

