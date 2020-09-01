Telangana: DCTO, Jangaon, others caught accepting bribe in Warangal

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The DCTO, Jangaon, FAC CTO Warangal Urban-III circle was caught allegedly accepting a bribe through the Senior Assistant for issuing clearance certificate for VAT and GST to a complainant.

According to a note by the Director-General, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Borika Jyothi, DCTO, Jangaon, FAC CTO Warangal Urban - III Circle was caught in her office when she demanded the bribe from the complainant Orsu Yakaiah, resident of Madikonda, Warangal district and accepted the same through the Senior Assistant for "issuing VAT and GST clearance certificate to the complainant".

Riaz Pasha, the Senior Assistant was caught red-handed in the office and the alleged bribe amount of Rs 2,000 recovered from his possession.

The accused were being arrested and would be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

