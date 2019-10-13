Telangana: Deceased bus driver's body shifted to Khammam district amid high security

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Sunday shifted the body of bus driver Srinivas Reddy, who immolated himself during a strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), to Khammam district amid high security.

Reddy received 80 per cent burns after setting himself ablaze during a strike here. He succumbed to his injuries earlier today. The post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of doctors.

There was a heavy police presence outside the hospital premises to maintain law and order.

The TSRTC employees have been protesting since October 5 seeking the merger of the corporation with the government.

Their protest intensified after the state government issued a statement with regards to sacking over 40,000 employees because of the protest.

Srinivas' kin contended that he took his life as he was depressed over the government's attitude towards the TSRTC employees. (ANI)

