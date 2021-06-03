Telangana has developed to be 'Rice Bowl of India' from drought-prone area, say TRS' K Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TSR) Member of Legislative Council, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday lauded the development of Telangana and congratulated the people on the occasion of the seventh Formation Day of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha, Daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that several years of long struggle and determination had lead to the formation of Telangana and applauded the contribution of every participant who helped Telangana win the battle of forming a separate state.

"We are all very happy. This is the seventh anniversary of Telangana state formation, which was achieved after a great deal of fight and determination that was put up by the state for almost 65 to 70 years. The fight was long drawn but none the less we fought it well," she said.

Kavitha further applauded the leadership of Telangana in every field that has led to the growth and has made it one of the most top-performing states across India.

"The contribution of Telangana students, farmers, women, and all other sections was tremendous during the movement. After the formation, now in terms of development, Telangana has turned out to be number one in many aspects. Telangana was once a draught prop area, and now it has developed to be the 'Rice Bowl of India'," the TRS leader added. (ANI)