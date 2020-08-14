Telangana: Devotees offer prayers at Vana Durga temple on last Friday of 'Sawan'

Medak (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Devotees thronged the Vana Durga temple situated in Edu payala village, Papannapet Mandal in Telangana's Medak district to offer prayers on the occasion of last Friday of the 'Sawan' month.

The Goddess, Vana Durga was decorated with betel leaves on the special occasion, and priests and devotees offered prayers from the early hours of the day.

As the country is celebrating the occasion amid the COVID-19 outbreak, devotees were provided with hand sanitisers at the entrance of the temple as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, the devotees were seen violating social distancing norms at the temple.

As per the lunar calendar, today is the last Friday of the 'Sawan' month. In Telugu states, Tuesday and Friday of Sawan month are considered to be auspicious. (ANI)

