Telangana DGP lauds two cops who risked lives to rescue cattle from shed fire

Yadadri (Telangana) [India], April 23 (ANI): Telangana Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday praised the two police constables who rescued four cattle after a fire broke out in an open shed at Iskilla village in Ramannapet.

The Rachakonda Police team saw a cattle shed on fire during patrolling in Yadadri district on Tuesday.

In the video shared on social media by the Telangana DGP, flames sparked in the cattle shed made of dry haystack. The officers -- Ravinder Reddy and Yadagiri -- saw two buffaloes and two cows tied close to the fire and were trying to free themselves. Seeing this, the cops immediately rushed to the spot, untied the cattle and set them free.

"Well done dear constable officers Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy. Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk or challenge instantaneously. Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively and this can only be driven by an attitude called caring," the DGP tweeted along with a video of the incident.

Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate told ANI over the phone, "Both the officers risked their lives to save the cattle. They have acted bravely and performed their duties really well. Locals and higher officials are appreciating them. We will reward them for saving the cattle." (ANI)

