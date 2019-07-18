Telangana doubles old age, widow pensions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana government on Wednesday announced to double the pension amounts for window and elderly people from the existing Rs 1000 to Rs 2016.

The proposal to increase the pension for toddy and handloom workers, single women, filariasis-affected and AIDS patients at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here.

Pension for differently-abled and aged artistes have also been increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 3016.

The move will cost Rs 12,000 crore per year to the state exchequer, of which the Centre will bear Rs 200 crore.

The new changes will be implemented with effect from June and will be distributed starting July 20 at programmes attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Zilla Panchayat chairpersons.

"The government has asked the district collectors to organise the programme for the distribution of the proceedings. After the distribution of proceedings, pension amount will be paid into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries," a press communique said.

The Cabinet also decided to reduce the old-age pension scheme eligibility age from 65 to 57 years as promised by Telangana Rashtra Samithi during polls.

It also approved the new Municipal Act Draft Bill which will be introduced in the state Assembly on Thursday. (ANI)

