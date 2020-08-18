Telangana: Eight-year-old Cheetah dies at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): A female African Cheetah named 'Hiba' died due to paraplegia at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, said the zoo curator on Tuesday.

The eight-year-old Cheetah was received from Saudi Arabia and was suffering from 'lameness in limbs' for the past three years.

"The post mortem of the Cheetah was conducted by Dr Laxman, Professor of Pathology, PVNR College of Veterinary Sciences in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, along with the veterinary team of the zoo in presence of Dr M.A. Hakeem, Dy. Director (Vet) at the zoo," read an official release.

"The samples were collected and sent to VBRI, Shantinagar, PVNR College of Veterinary Sciences for further investigation," it added.

The curator further informed that the zoo is housing one eight-year-old Cheetah named 'Abdullah', who is in good health condition.


