Telangana encounter: Plea seeks SC-monitored probe, action against Jaya Bachchan, Swati Maliwal

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Another petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking top court-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the encounter of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, also sought action against Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal for encouraging and supporting extrajudicial killing.

The advocate also sought gag order against media for not to make any debate in TV channels until the accused in rape cases are held guilty.

This comes after a petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR, investigation and action against police personnel who were involved in the encounter.

Advocates GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav approached the Supreme Court saying the top court's 2014 guidelines were not followed.

All four accused in the case were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by the four before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. (ANI)