Telangana encounter: We cannot go by police version, says advocate Vrinda Grover

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, representing women and human rights activists in Telangana encounter case, on Thursday sought independent and impartial probe into the case and said that the plea was filed to restore public confidence.

"We cannot go by police's version. There must be an independent and impartial probe and only then the public confidence can be restored. We want the system to deliver justice," Grover told ANI.

Grover is representing women and human rights activists in Telangana High Court. "There were a set of prayers which were asked so that the truth about the so-called encounter can be brought before the court," she added.

She added, "The matter was taken up by the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court today. There is a specific clarification that has been sought from the apex court because the bodies have been preserved in the hospital till December 13."

Clarification has been sought so that a second post mortem can take place as the first one took place on the directions of the police, she said.

"A second post mortem would yield relevant evidence. The matter has now been posted for tomorrow. "

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter.

Following the encounter, a handful of petitions were filed in Supreme Court and Telangana High Court.

The top court today ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the encounter case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders.

The commission will sit in Telangana's Hyderabad to complete the inquiry within six months. (ANI)

