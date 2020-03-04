Telangana faces shortage of masks amid coronavirus scare

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): As the demand for N-95 masks surges amid the deadly COVID-19 scare, Telangana is facing a shortage of the item. People also complain of an increase in the prices of the masks.

"There is a shortage of masks in the market, especially the N-95 masks which is the best among all masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Mir Quddus Ali, a pharmacist, told ANI.

Regarding the hike in the number of sales of masks, he said "Earlier, on a regular day I used to sell upto 300-500 masks but after the threat of coronavirus there has been a manifold increase in the sale. Now, I am selling around 10,000 masks per day."

Meanwhile, people are complaining that with the increase in the demand, the prices of the masks have also gone up.

"The government has allotted Rs 100 crore budget to fight coronavirus and in government hospitals here the masks which were earlier priced Rs 5, is now available at Rs 20," said Mastan, one of the locals.

As part of the awareness campaign against coronavirus, the Telangana government has issued posters and advisories to the public asking them to stay away from people who are visibly sick and are coughing and sneezing. Those with flu symptoms have also been advised to approach the government hospital for treatment.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail staff is spraying disinfectants at all stations and inside metro coaches.

According to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, 28 cases of coronavirus have been identified till date in the country. (ANI)