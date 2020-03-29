Telangana fights COVID-19, builds shelter homes for migrants

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Sunday said that the state government is making efforts to provide all essential facilities to stranded migrants during the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

He also urged people to not flout the norms of the lockdown and stay indoors to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

"We are making camps for migrant workers with arrangements of food and water. We have set up a control room for it. I request people to not violate the lockdown. There are a total 53 cases of COVID-19 in the state," he said while speaking to ANI.

Telangana has reported its first death linked to COVID-19 on Saturday with a 74-year-old man succumbing to the infection. The total number of cases in the state stands at 67, according to official data.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at 10 a.m. on March 29 the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country rose to 979, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)