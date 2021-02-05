Telangana finalises guidelines for RTC employees' job security

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Telangana government has finalized guidelines to provide job security to employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.



As per a statement, this comes after RTC employees brought to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's notice that they were being subjected to unnecessary harassment while discharging their duties on several occasions and have been losing jobs.

"The state government has finalized guidelines providing job security to the RTC employees. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed the file pertaining to the matter... Responding to this (employees' issues), the CM assured them that job security would be provided to the TSRTC employees without any harassment at work.

RTC officials committee has prepared the guidelines as per instructions from the CM and the CM has accepted the guidelines, the statement added. (ANI)

