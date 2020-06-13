Telangana Finance Minister advised home quarantine after his PA tests COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has been advised home quarantine after his personal assistant tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Office of Harish Rao, Minister of Finance in Telangana, "Personal Assistant to Harish Rao for Siddipet Constituency tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and is isolated at Yashoda Hospital Secunderabad. Minister Harish Rao has tested negative for coronavirus and is advised Home Quarantine." (ANI)

