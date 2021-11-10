Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao gets additional health portfolio

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday gave an additional portfolio of the Medical and Health Department to State Finance Minister Harish Rao.



"Under clause (3) for article 166 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Telangana hereby allocates the portfolio of Medical and Health and Family Welfare to the State Finance Minister Harish Rao, with effect from November 9, 2021," an official statement said.

As of now, the state Chief Minister maintained a portfolio of medical and health services since Etala Rajender was stripped off this portfolio on May 1 and removed from the cabinet on May 2 on allegations of land encroachments. (ANI)

