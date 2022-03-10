Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao presents budget, allots Rs 17,700 crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday introduced the Telangana Budget for 2022-23.

The government has proposed a total expenditure of Rs 2,56,958.51 crores, in which the revenue expenditure is Rs 1,89,274.82 crores and capital expenditure is Rs 29,728.44 crore.

This year, the Chief Minister KCR has increased the funds for the Dalit Bandhu scheme as promised earlier. While Rs 1,000 crore was allocated in the last annual budget, this time the budget has allocated Rs 17,700 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The government is already fully implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad constituency as well as Chintakani, Thirumalagiri, Nijansagar and Charagonda mandals.

In addition, 11,800 families in 118 constituencies across the state are being provided financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The government has decided to benefit two lakh people by the end of next year. The budget has allocated Rs 17,700 crore for this.

Every Dalit family of the State will get financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs as part of Dalit Bandhu, stated the official release.

The government launched the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme with a focus on strengthening government schools in the second phase. The government has taken steps to provide English medium education in all schools in the state. The government is introducing English medium in all public schools in the state so that the poor receive English and they too can grow up on par with the rest of the world. The government is undertaking the development of schools across the state in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore. In the first phase, started operations in 9,123 schools across the state at a cost of Rs 3,497 crore.

The Telangana government has decided to set up the first women's university in the state. The government is proposing Rs 100 crore for this financial year. The government has decided to set up a new Forest University in the state this financial year. One hundred crore rupees has been allocated in the e-budget for this, informed the release.

Chief Minister KCR has decided to set up government medical colleges in all the districts of the state in the next two years. This year, the government will set up eight new medical colleges in Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sirisilla, Janagama, Kamareddy, Karimnagar and Khammam districts. The government will set up medical colleges by 2023 in the remaining eight districts of the state namely Medak, Medchal, Rangareddy, Mulugu, Warangal, Narayanpet, Gadwala and Yadadri. The government has allocated thousands of rupees in this budget for the establishment of new medical colleges.

The government has decided to double the diet funds to provide nutrition as well as treatment to patients in government hospitals. In this budget, the government has decided to increase the diet charge per bed from Rs 56 to Rs 112 and the diet charge for normal patients from Rs 40 per bed to Rs 80 per bed for providing fortified food to patients with cancer. The government will spend Rs 43.5 crore every year for this.

It has been decided in this budget to provide subsidized meals to the in-patients in 18 major government hospitals in Hyderabad. They will receive this meal in two portions. It is estimated that approximately 18,600 people benefit from this every day. It will cost Rs 38.66 crore per annum.

The Chief Minister has decided to increase the salaries of sanitation workers and other staff. To this end, the government has decided to increase the budget for sanitation from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per bed in the budget. The government will spend Rs 338 crore every year on this.

The government has sanctioned (already sanctioned) Rs 32 crore 50 lakh for the modernization of 61 mortuaries across the state.

The government has decided to further promote palm oil cultivation in the budget for the year 2022-23. We have set a target of cultivating oil palm on 2.5 lakh acres. One thousand crore rupees has been allocated in this budget for this. Telangana is the only state in the country to promote such large scale oil palm cultivation.

The agricultural sector has been funded by the Government on a large scale for the last seven years. During the last eight agricultural seasons, the government has deposited Rs 50,448 crore in the accounts of 63 lakh farmers under the Raithu Bandhu Scheme.

In case of the death of the farmer, through the farmer insurance scheme, we are giving five lakh rupees to their families.

So far, the government has provided Rs 3,775 crore to 75,000 families. Thus we are spending large sums of money for the welfare of the farmer. In this annual budget, a total of Rs 24,254 crore has been allocated for the sector. As promised in the past, it has been decided to waive loans of less than Rs 75,000 this year.

The government has reduced the age limit for granting old-age pensions from 65 to 57 years. The government will provide support pensions to new beneficiaries as per the relaxed age limit from this financial year. Rs 11,728 crore each has been earmarked in the 2022-2023 annual budget for support pensions

The Chief Minister has decided to provide Rs 3 lakh with each to those who have their own space to build a double bedroom house on their land. The government is going to provide Rs 3 lakh each to four lakh people across the state for the construction of double-bedroom houses on their own land. Allocates three thousand houses per constituency. The government has allocated Rs 12,000 crore in the budget for the construction of double-bedroom houses this financial year.



The government has allocated thousands of rupees in this budget from STSDF funds for the construction of roads to ST residential areas.

The government is allocating large sums of money for the welfare of lambs. As part of this, the program aims to distribute 7.3 lakh units of sheep at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. In this budget, the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the distribution of sheep.

It has been decided in this Budget that the Government will soon introduce a special scheme of one hundred crore rupees for the welfare of Gita workers.

The government will distribute free health and hygiene kits to students in grades 7 to 12 in all government schools and junior colleges across the state. The scheme will benefit seven lakh girls across the state.

1200 crore has been proposed in this Annual Budget to permanently address water scarcity in villages and municipalities around Hyderabad and around the Outer Ring Road.

The government has allocated Rs 1,542 crore in this annual budget for the construction, maintenance and maintenance of 22 roads. Rs 500 crore has been earmarked in this budget for connecting 5.5 km of metro rail in the old city.

Rs 750 crore has been allotted in this budget for Kaleswaram Tourism and Rs 800 crore has been allocated in this budget for Urban Mission Bhagiratha.

Rs 500 crore has been allocated in this budget for Airport Metro Connectivity. More than Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for the Hyderabad Metro project. An amount of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked in this budget for the scheme of providing 20 litres of free water per day under Hyderabad Metro. Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated in this budget to strengthen the Road Transport Corporation (RTC). (ANI)