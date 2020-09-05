Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI): Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the sixth session of the second State Legislative Assembly.

Rao took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, his health is stable.

"On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested for COVID-19 and report came out to be positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get COVID test done," Rao tweeted.

A total of 2,511 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 4, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, there are 32,915 active cases in the state, while 1,04,603 people have recovered and 877 have died after contracting the infection.



At present, 25,729 COVID-19 patients are in isolation and are being treated in the state. (ANI)

