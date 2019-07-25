Representative Image
Representative Image

Telangana: FIR against woman for poisoning three dogs

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:22 IST

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A case was lodged against a woman here on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning three dogs.
"Yesterday evening we received a complaint from a person named Ghouse. The complainant said that he works in a farmhouse in Chinna Manglaram area of Moinabad where a woman named Padma earlier used to work as a supervisor. She was removed by the owner of the farmhouse in the month of January 2019. Later, she visited the farmhouse two to three times but Ghouse didn't allow her to enter. Padma came to the farmhouse again on July 16 and has fed some biscuits to the three dogs. The three dogs were later found dead," Moinabad police said.
"Ghouse alleged that Padma would have fed some poison along with biscuits to the dogs, which led to their death. A case has been registered under section 429 of the IPC. The dead bodies of the animals have been shifted to the veterinary hospital for Post-Mortem. The exact reason will be known once the post-mortem report comes," said Police.
Further probe is on. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:50 IST

Govt to reach out to opposition parties on RTI Amendment Bill,...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Central Government will reach out to opposition parties to support the passage of Right to Information (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, government sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:50 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed by mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A man was thrashed by mob in Niranjapur on Wednesday on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:33 IST

Delhi Police dismisses two constables for assaulting auto rickshaw driver

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday dismissed Constable Pushpinder Shekhawat and Constable Satya Prakash, for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver and his minor son in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar last month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 03:25 IST

Dumka accident: CM Raghubar Das announces Rs 1 lakh compensation...

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of victims of Dumka Road accident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 02:37 IST

Gautam Navlakha was in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen: Pune Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Gautam Navlakha, accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence was in touch with Kashmiri separatist and even people linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, Pune Police submitted before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 02:32 IST

Telangana BJP launches 'BJP4TS' app as part of membership drive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a bid to intensify the membership drive in the state, Telangana BJP here on Wednesday launched the "BJP4TS" app.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 02:27 IST

J-K: NIA carries out searches to probe subversive activities by LeT

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at four places in connection to a case pertaining to subversive activities by terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in Kulgam district of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 00:24 IST

Cabinet approves official amendments to Aadhaar bill

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved official amendments to the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 that will enable the states to use the unique identity number in the distribution of subsidies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:19 IST

India must seek critical files on Netaji from Japan: C K Bose

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India must approach the Japanese government to seek three critical classified files pertaining to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, his grandson said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:17 IST

BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its members of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, directing them to be present in the House on July 25.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:14 IST

Joint operations team captures LeT terrorist alive in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): A joint operation team of the police and 26 RR arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:09 IST

Senior BJP leaders from Karnataka to meet Shah, Nadda in Delhi

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Senior BJP leaders from Karnataka will be reaching the national capital by Thursday to discuss the party's next move with top party leadership in the wake of the collapse of JD (S) - Congress coalition government in the state.

Read More
iocl