Telangana: Fire at Hyderabad's petrol pump doused

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A major fire that broke out at a petrol pump here on Tuesday was doused successfully.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

"The incident took place after a car which was being filled at the pump caught fire. The fire then spread through the bunk to the station. It has been doused now," Kontham Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Chief Inspector, Golconda told ANI.

No casualties have been reported so far

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

