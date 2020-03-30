Telangana FM reviews lockdown situation in Siddipet

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday reviewed the coronavirus lockdown situation in his constituency with police officials and elected representatives.

Rao appealed to the people to not step out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Telangana Minister also monitored the awareness steps being taken by the police regarding the lockdown and the sanitation work.

So far, 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1,071 people as on Monday morning. (ANI)

