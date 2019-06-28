Telangana: Four of a family commit suicide in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Four persons of a family allegedly committed suicide in Sriram Nagar colony of Khammam town on Thursday night.

Ram Prasad, his wife Suchitra and their two daughters were found dead in their house.

"The family committed suicide by consuming poison-mixed biryani after 10.30pm on Thursday. Reasons for suicide are yet to be known. We are gathering details from the spot," Tafseer Iqbal, Commissioner of Police, Khammam District said.

"A case is registered under section 174 of CrPC in the Khammam Urban Police Station and the dead bodies have been shifted to a local government hospital for post-mortem examination," he added.

Ram Prasad was a private teacher and was presently working as a supervisor in a granite company. (ANI)

