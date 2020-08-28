Telangana: Four prisoners undergoing COVID-19 treatment at Gandhi Hospital missing

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Four Charlapalli Jail prisoners, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Gandhi Hospital here, went missing on Thursday.

These prisoners were admitted to the Gandhi Hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19. They went missing from the hospital since 3 am on Thursday, an official said.

They were undergoing treatment at the second floor of the hospital's main building.

P Venkata Ramana, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gopalpuram told ANI, "As the main building of the hospital consists of seven floors and there is a security check at every point, the prisoners cannot escape. However, they are missing. Search is underway." (ANI)

