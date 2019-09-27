Telangana: G Kishan Reddy attends South Central Railway review meeting

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): South Central Railway officials have conducted a review meeting with MPs including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad to discuss Telangana railway lines' projects, its effective operations and the development of passenger amenities in all railway stations.

The South Central Railway meeting was held on September 26 and discussions were also held regarding BJP's accusation on the TRS for the pending amount of Rs 400 regarding the railway projects.

"State has a pending amount of Rs 400 crore due to which railway development works are pending. The budget presented by the BJP government is seven times more than the budget presented by the Congress government during 2014-2015. This year Rs 1,813 crore has been sanctioned for the development of railways in Telangana by the Central government, "said Reddy during the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote that discussions were held regarding the matters of mutual concern pertaining to Railways.

"Presided over a meeting of the MPs whose constituencies fall within the SC Railway India Zone at Rail Nilayam, Hyderabad. We discussed matters of mutual concern pertaining to Railways- its effective operations and the development of passenger amenities in all railway stations," Reddy tweeted.

Several other railway projects and issues were also taken up during the meeting.

"Discussion in the review meeting included various issues pertaining to- Terminal at Charlapalli, Ghatkesar- Yadadri MMTS works, MMTS Phase 2, Bhadrachalam- Kovvur and Manuguru- Ramagundam projects which are still pending," Reddy wrote in another tweet.

Addressing the media during the meeting, TRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao said, "Estimated network of railway lines in India is around 65,068 kilometres which means only 2.5 per cent of the railway line network is present in Telangana. Railway stations at the district headquarters must be upgraded. Reorganization act projects must begin as soon as possible."

Land acquisition at national highway issues were also discussed during the review meeting.

"Surveys which are in hand, surveys which have to be done and progress of ongoing works to complete these works assistance are required by the state government and central government. As an outcome of the meeting, things would be speeded up and they will come up to the expectations of the people," said Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway. (ANI)

