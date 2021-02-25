Telangana: Gayatri Pumphouse creates history by pumping 100 TMC of water

Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL)'s Gayatri pump house on Wednesday has created a record by pumping out 100 thousand million cubics (TMC) of water from underground.



"MEIL has created a record by proving its worth since its inception," read the release.

The first mission has lifted the water by working for 1367 hours in order to lift the water. The second of the missions has pumped for about 1703 hours. Every pump house has pumped about 3150 Cusec of water. The Gayatri pump house lifted water to a height of 111.4 meters of 100 TMC water.

As part of the Kaleshwaram project, MEIL had completed the Gayatri pump house by establishing 7 machines with a capacity of 139 Megawatts. (ANI)

