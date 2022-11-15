Telangana gets 8 new medical colleges

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday inaugurated eight new medical colleges in the state.

All eight medical colleges were inaugurated by KCR from Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. The eight new medical colleges are established in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Manchiryala, Jagityala, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam. The classes for the MBBS first year in all these colleges started simultaneously on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister KCR said, "This is a golden chapter in the history of Telangana state. There was a time when we faced many problems for drinking water, irrigation water, electricity, medical seat and engineering seat. We are proud to start eight medical colleges today. Previously we started four medical colleges in Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Suryapet. We are managing them successfully."



Especially in a tribal area like Mahabubabad and remote area like Vanaparthiand, he said no one ever dreamed that government colleges and medical colleges would come up. "The creation of a Swarastate and the leadership of the administration of Telangana by the children who worked as activists made our dreams come true," he said.

KCR attributed the establishment of these eight colleges to state health minister Harish Rao.



The Chief Minister said the state government is determined to have one medical college in every district in Telangana.

He said the number of Government Medical Colleges in the state has increased to 17 and are spread over 16 districts. There is a need to start new medical colleges in another 17 districts, KCR said.

The Chief Minister said in principle cabinet approval has also been given to take up the construction of these in the coming days.

Telangana CM said previously 850 MBBS seats were available in government medical colleges but currently, that number has increased to 2,790. Earlier there were 531 PG seats, now 1,180 PG seats are available. Earlier there were only 70 super specialty seats, today 152 seats are available, KCR said.



The availability of doctors in proportion to the population is as important as the availability of para-medical staff, emphasized KCR adding that the same indicates the strength of the medical field.

He said nursing colleges are also being established in this direction. (ANI)







