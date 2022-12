Telangana: Girl missing since Thursday found dead by lake

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): The police on Friday recovered the body of a school girl who had been reported missing since Thursday.

She was found dead near a lake on Friday morning. Following the recovery, the police sent the body for post-mortem at the Gandhi Hospital and informed the family.

According to police, the girl's body was found near Damaiguda lake on Friday.



Following the post-mortem, her body was handed over to her family and was taken to her residence in Damaiguda.

A relative of the girl said there were no injury marks on her body.

He, however, added that futther action will follow once the post-mortem report is out. (ANI)