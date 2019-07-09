Telangana: Gold worth over Rs 26 lakhs seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Hyderabad Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) team nabbed one Sudanese national who landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and seized 193.700 grams smuggled gold from her possession.

On Monday, AIU team booked a case of smuggling of gold against the Sudanese national Hiraa Mohammad Osman Abashar who had arrived here by flight number J9403 from Dubai via Kuwait.

She had concealed pieces of gold valued at Rs 6,58,580 in her undergarments.

The case is being processed through AIU and further investigation is on, according to authorities.

In another case, a gold smuggling racket was busted by Hyderabad customs team on Monday evening.

The total gold weighing around 574.070 grams valued at Rs 19,63,317 was seized from a passenger who arrived in Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi.

The gold was concealed in a juicer, a Bluetooth speaker, a watch dial and a bangle.

A case has been processed in this regard. (ANI)

