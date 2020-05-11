Telangana Governor appreciates facilities provided by DRDO to ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday appreciates facilities provided by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Hyderabad during COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during her visit to Hospital, Soundararajan said: " I congratulate all the medical professionals, paramedical professionals, staff for their exemplary work in this critical situation. I also appreciate DRDO for providing assistance to this hospital. DRDO has created facilities in a very short period of time. This medical college at an initial stage was in Coma, but the Director has revived it, so if the medical college itself can be revived then whatever may be the critical patients can be revived successfully."

"We all are in a critical situation due to COVID-19, but this type of preparation by the authorities encourage patients to face any situation. When the patients know that facilities are in place, then they will become confident," she added.

ESIC particularly is serving 80 Lakh employees. It is treating COVID-19 as well as non COVID-19 patients, particularly cancer patients and dialysis patients. It also has a mobile virology lab. (ANI)

