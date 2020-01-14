Telangana Governor celebrates Pongal with family in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 14: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday celebrated the festival of Pongal with her family by preparing Pongal dish at her residence here.

"Happy Pongal to all," she said in a tweet in which she also posted a video showing rituals of Pongal. The four-day harvest festival is dedicated to the Sun God.

According to tradition, the day marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey.

To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed sometimes with an offering to cows, and then shared with the family. (ANI)

