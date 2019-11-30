Telangana Governor meets family of veterinarian who was raped and murdered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday met the family of the woman veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered in Shamshabad on the night of November 27.

She also consoled the family members at their residence here.

This comes after massive protests broke out across the state against the incident, in which, a veterinary doctor was brutally raped and murdered on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district.

Four persons have been arrested in the matter and sent to judicial remand of 14 days by a local court. The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. (ANI)

