Telangana governor participates in women's day celebration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The SHE Team of Hyderabad police on Thursday organised a women's day celebration in the city.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present at the event.

"Women living in the society should be courageous and I also request the women and girls to learn martial arts and self-defence techniques. Incidents like Disha should never happen. Women and girls should reach the lesson to the persons who want to come nearer with bad intentions," Soundararajan said while addressing the audience.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police said that they have been working hard to serve the women in the society in a better way.

"On the occasion of International Women's day, I would like to say that Hyderabad City police from the beginning is working hard step by step to serve women in the society better way, and the topmost priority for the Hyderabad city police is women's safety and security," said Anjani Kumar, CP, Hyderabad City. (ANI)

