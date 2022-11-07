Telangana Governor submits '3rd year activity book' to Amit Shah, seeks best wishes for starting 4th year

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and submitted her "Book of third year activity" to him, seeking wishes for the fourth year in service.

In nearly 10-minute short meeting, which took place around 4.45 pm at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Soundararajan also discussed some other issues of the state, clarifying the visit was a "routine" affair.

"I came here to get the wishes because I have completed my third year and started my fourth year (responsibillity). I have submitted my book of third year activity to Home Minister. And I got the wishes. This is a routine visit. That is all," Soundararajan said after meeting with Shah.



The meeting took place almost three days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released a fresh videotape on the alleged cash-for-defection scandal in which three people -- Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar -- are shown trying to poach four TRS MLAs with huge cash offers.

While releasing the videotapes on November 4, just hours after polling officially concluded in Munugode by-election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo had said he would send the "damning" footage to the Chief Justice of India, SC judges, chief justices of all HCs, chief ministers of states, all media outlets and central investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Vigilance Commission.

Two audio and video clips were earlier released to the media soon after "Poachgate".

"Buying legislators and bulldozing elected governments has been happening brazenly in the country. There have been conspiracies to dethrone elected governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan," KCR had claimed. (ANI)

