Gaya (Bihar) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan's health suddenly deteriorated on Monday while on a visit to Gaya.
Narasimhan was rushed to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and was later shifted to the circuit house after receiving medical treatment.
After making a stop at the circuit house, he reached the airport and returned via a chartered flight.
The Telangana Governor had gone to Gaya to perform after-death rituals of his relatives and his health deteriorated in Vishnupad temple while in the middle of performing the ritual. (ANI)
Telangana governor's health deteriorates during visit to Gaya
ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:35 IST
