Telangana governor's health deteriorates during visit to Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan's health suddenly deteriorated on Monday while on a visit to Gaya.

Narasimhan was rushed to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and was later shifted to the circuit house after receiving medical treatment.

After making a stop at the circuit house, he reached the airport and returned via a chartered flight.

The Telangana Governor had gone to Gaya to perform after-death rituals of his relatives and his health deteriorated in Vishnupad temple while in the middle of performing the ritual. (ANI)

