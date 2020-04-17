Telangana Governor's PSO stitches 3,000 masks for needy amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 17 (ANI): The personal security officer to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has stitched 3,000 face masks and distributed among the needy as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

"I started stitching masks after the government announced the lockdown. Following the announcement, there was a shortage of masks in the market. I undertook this task after being moved by seeing the efforts made by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy amid lockdown," said 29-year-old Amarareshwari, the security officer, while speaking to ANI.

"I thought of doing something to help people and then got an idea to stitch masks as there was a shortage in the market due to the sudden rise in its demand," she added.

Amarareshwari further told ANI that till now she has "stitched 3,000 masks and has distributed them door to door to people".

"My target is to stitch 5,000 masks and I am continuously stitching to complete my target."

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 698 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, out of whom 120 have been cured and 18 have lost their lives. (ANI)