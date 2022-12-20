Telangana govt all set to launch "KCR Nutritional kits" from tomorrow

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): With a special focus on mother and child Health, the Telangana govt is all set to launch "KCR Nutritional kits" from Wednesday.

The nutritional kits will be launched in nine districts where anaemia deficiency among pregnant women is found to be prevalent on a large scale, according to a press statement from the state government.

The Telangana government, which is giving great importance to maternal and child care, has launched another revolutionary scheme. While the KCR kit which has already been launched in the state is a hit, K Chandrashekar Rao has designed the nutrition kits in the same spirit. As per Chief Minister KCR's orders, all arrangements have already been completed to distribute the kits in 9 districts from tomorrow (Wednesday).



Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao along with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas and Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy will start the distribution program of nutrition kits from Kamareddy Collectorate in virtual mode. At the same time, local ministers, MLAs and other public representatives will participate in the program held in the other 8 districts.

The government will distribute these kits in 9 districts which are most affected by anaemia (Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagar Kurnool, Vikarabad). As per estimates, it will benefit 1.25 lakh, pregnant women. The government has made arrangements to distribute a total of two and a half lakh kits. For this the government will spend Rs. 50 crore.

Nutrition kits contain 1 kg Nutrition mix powder, 2 kg dates, 3 bottles Iron syrup, 500 grams of ghee, Albendazole Tablet, cup, and plastic basket. (ANI)

