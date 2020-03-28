Telangana govt allows essential manufacturing units to operate during lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Telangana government on Saturday allowed the functioning of manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"As a precautionary measure, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories, workshops and godowns shall close their operations. However, production and manufacturing units which require continuous process such as pharmaceuticals and API may function," an order read.

It said that the state government has issued orders notifying lockdown till March 31 in the state.

"Further, manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities like dal mills, rice mills, dairy units, food and related units, feed and fodder units will also be permitted to operate," the order said.

"Telangana government declares paid holidays to all employees or workers working in factories which are already closed down during the lockdown period," it added.

So far, 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, including 10 foreign nationals.

The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 873 others as on Friday. (ANI)

