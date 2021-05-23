Telangana govt appoints Vice Chancellors for ten universities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Telangana government has appointed Vice Chancellors for ten universities in the State on May 22.

The committees constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, have undertaken the process in tune with the UGC Guidelines and recommended the names.



"There was some delay due to the corona pandemic, the names were finalised and sent to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan for her approval. On Saturday, the Governor gave her assent to the appointments," according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The appointments included Prof D Ravinder Yadav as the Vice-Chancellor of the Osmania University, Prof T Ramesh for Kakatiya University, Warangal, Prof D Ravinder for Telangana University, Nizamabad, Prof Sita Rama Rao for Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad and Prof T Kishan Rao for Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad.

Prof Laxmikanth Rathode was appointed as VC for Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, Prof Ch Gopal Reddy for Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, Prof Katta Narsimha Reddy for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Hyderabad, Prof Mallesham for Satavahana University, Karimnagar and Kavitha Daryani for Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. (ANI)

