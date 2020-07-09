Telangana Govt cancels intermediate supplementary exams, passes 1,47,000 second yr students

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Telangana government has cancelled the intermediate supplementary examinations. As many as 1,47,000 students, who failed in the second year, will be declared pass under the 'compartment' category, said Sabita Indira Reddy, State Education Minister.

"In Intermediate second year, 1,47,000 students have failed. We informed the students -- those who have passed to apply for re-verification and recounting to which 73,000 students applied -- that within 10 days their re-verification will be done and results will be released."

She further said that the Chief Minister has made the decision to pass the 1,47,000 students who failed in the second year, under the compartment category.

"By this July 31, the students can receive the memos from the respective college. The main aspect is that in the view of this coronavirus pandemic, and the increasing number of positive cases in the state, our Chief Minister has taken this decision," she added. (ANI)

