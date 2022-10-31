"Telangana govt conveniently used 'GO 51' in Moinabad farmhouse case..." says Rachana Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Accusing the K C Rao-led government of withdrawing the general consent for CBI investigation as per their convenience, BJP spokesperson Rachana Reddy on Sunday said, "Telangana government used 'GO 51' conveniently in Moinabad farmhouse case."

While reacting to the Telangana government's decision of issuing GO. 51 to withdraw the general consent for CBI investigation in the state, BJP Spokesperson Rachana Reddy told ANI that the Telangana state has suddenly suspiciously produced GO 51 where they have withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation apparently passed on 30th August 2022.

"All GO's have to be kept in the public domain whereas this GO is suspiciously missing like several thousand GOs that the government have hidden from the general public," BJP spokesperson said.

"The Delhi Special Police establishment act 1947 clearly gives the central government the mandate to direct the CBI to conduct an investigation in all state governments and union territories relating to any crime. It also specifically speaks about the Prevention of Corruption act. However, section 6 which was included later assumes general consent by the States. If the general consent is revoked, then special consent will be given to specific cases as and when required," Rachna Reddy added.

he state government issued GO on August 30, 2022, which came to light today.



The Telangana Government has withdrawn general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the TRS MLAs poaching case for a fair probe.

"If the courts deem it necessary that a specific crime is grave and has national ramifications, they have the authority to direct the CBI investigation," Rachana Reddy underlined.

"This is not the first time that the states have opportunistically withdrawn the general consent. West Bengal under Mamtha Banarjee and Andhra Pradesh under Chandrababu Naidu has done it. However, Jaganmohan Reddy has reinstated it in AP" Rachana Reddy added.

Hitting out at the Telangana Chief Minister K C Rao, Ranka Reddy says, "We believe that this GO was brought in to protect KCR's daughter Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Scam." Adding that It was introduced right around the time the CBI investigation started in Delhi on the liquor scam. The state governments have brought their GOs to protect them from fair and transparent investigation.

Expressing their doubts about the GO, she said, "Passing GO's later on and backdating it is something the Telangana Government has been very capable of doing in the last 8 years." She also stated that, even after this GO was produced, the HC deemed it to defer the investigation until further orders. (ANI)

