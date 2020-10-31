Telangana Govt decides to regularise agri land transactions through Sada Bainamas

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday decided to regularise the sale and purchase of agricultural lands through Sada Bainamas in the villages that are merged with municipalities and corporations free of cost.

Rao instructed the officials to give a week's time to apply for the regularisation and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the necessary orders in this regard immediately, an official release from Chief Minister's office said.



The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the united Warangal district after the inauguration of the first Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla in the state.

During the meeting, the public representatives have requested Rao to regularise the Sada Bainamas lands in Warangal Municipal Corporation areas.

Responding positively to their request, the Chief Minister assured that regularisation Sada Bainamas lands in other municipal jurisdictions where the villages were merged would also be done, the CMO added. (ANI)

