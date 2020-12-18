Telangana: Govt employee dies by suicide after being tortured by loan provider app's agents

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): A government employee died by suicide in Siddipet allegedly after being tortured and insulted by agents of a loan provider app, police said on Thursday.



According to Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet Police Commissionerate, K Mounika, AEO, Agriculture Department died by suicide on Monday late night after consuming pesticides at her residence here.

"The victim was rushed to a local hospital and from there she was referred to a higher centre in Hyderabad for better treatment. She died during treatment on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night. Her parents alleged that Mounika was insulted by the agents of loan provider app agents by circulating her picture in WhatsApp groups showing her as a defaulter," Davis said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the India Penal Code. (ANI)

