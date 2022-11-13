Telangana govt extends helping hand to all victims of emergency cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): The government of Telangana is running 108 ambulance services for swift access to victims of any emergency cases. It supports a lot of people in times of need.

Syed Mukhtar, an ambulance driver said that the ambulance services assist patients in reaching the hospitals within the shortest period of time.

"I am working for 17 years in 108 service and attended to around 10,000 cases. This emergency vehicle works based on sense, reach and care. Our call centre works to sense incidents and picks up calls within 60 seconds. Our ambulances assist in reaching and caring within 10-15 minutes. We reach there, start basic treatment and shift them," he said.

Detailing the facilities available in the ambulance, Mukhtar said that it has stretchers and wheelchair and other necessary medicinal equipment.

The driver also thanked Chief Minister KCR for improving the facilities in ambulances.

"We have four types of stretchers and a wheelchair. We have multi-parameters, glucose, oxygen and all medicines for emergencies. All Hospitals and police personnel are also corporating with the 108 services which helps us to serve better. The KCR government has improved the facilities in ambulances and also brought new well-equipped vehicles in the gift and smile initiative. On behalf of my entire department, I would like to thank Telangana Government and Chief Minister KCR," he said.

Ashok, another ambulance driver said, "Whenever there is a road accident or any other emergency, we receive a call from the call centre. We reach the spot immediately. Osmania Hospital, Nilofer Hospital or any other hospital, we shift patients as fast as possible. I thank the Telangana Government for all the help."

In another welfare scheme, the Government of Telangana is providing gas cylinders to women to support them under the Deepam scheme.

It is an ambitious welfare scheme which aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with clean cooking fuel.



Rajeswari, one of the beneficiaries thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao while also stating that more such schemes should be implemented for women in the state.

"I got the gas cylinder in the Deepam scheme. I thank our MLA for helping me. It would be great if more such schemes are implemented for women. I thank the Telangana Chief Minister KCR for this," she said.

Another beneficiary, Indira said that she received a gas cylinder under the scheme.

"I did not have a gas cylinder. It was very difficult. Now, I received a gas cylinder under the Deepam scheme. I am very happy. I would also appreciate if other schemes are provided. I thank Chief Minister KCR," she said.

As part of other welfare schemes in the state, the Telangana government is giving pensions worth Rs 3,000 each to differently-abled persons to help in their daily lives.

The people are very happy and grateful to the government for the scheme.

Sharada, the mother of Jagan a beneficiary thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning the pension.

"My son's hands and legs are not well. I requested MLA sir and madam and they sanctioned the pension. We are receiving a Rs 3,000 pension now. I thank Chief Minister KCR for this," she said.

Sudha, another beneficiary said that she received a pension after the interference of the MLA of her constituency.

"My nephew can't walk or speak. After the intervention of our MLA, we are receiving a Rs 3,000 pension from the government. I thank the Telangana Government for this," she said.

Meanwhile earlier in September, as a part of its welfare measures and social safety net strategy, the Telangana government introduced the 'Aasara' pensions, with a view to ensuring secure life for all the poor. (ANI)

