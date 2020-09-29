Telangana Govt has spent about Rs 1033 crores on Bathukamma sarees: KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) said that Telangana government distributed four crore sarees under Bathukamma sarees distribution programme, produced 30 lakh metres cloth and spent about Rs 1,033 crore on Bathukamma sarees.

The Minister addressed the media after inspecting the displays of Bathukamma sarees at Haritha Plaza, Hyderabad and said that this year the Government has spent Rs 317.81 crore on Bathukamma Sarees.

"This year, the Bathukamma sarees distribution will begin on October 9 under the supervision of District Collectors. The sarees will be distributed through local women groups. The sarees have been produced with 287 kinds of designs. A total of 99 lakh sarees will be distributed this time," said the official release issued by the government.

Minister KTR stated that the Education department is giving government school uniform orders to power loom weavers.



"Similarly, the Women and Child Welfare Department is also giving Anganwadi orders to the weavers and even the sarees in KTR Kits are produced by the weavers of Telangana," he said.

He also stated that there are no more weaver suicides in the state.

"The Telangana government has been working towards the welfare of the weavers' community and in the past six years the government has introduced many welfare schemes exclusively for weavers," he said.

Mentioning Chenetha Mitra, Nethana Ku Cheyutha, and various subsidies provided by the Telangana government, Minister KTR said that no other state government in India has such programmes.

The Minister also asked the officials to create a branding for the sarees that could be sold in other markets and states. (ANI)

