Telangana Govt hiding COVID-19 positive cases: BJP State President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the state government is hiding the number of COVID-19 positive cases to provide "facilities" to the Muslims amid Ramzan and tests are also not being conducted in the State.

"Today I have taken the charge as the state president. In Telangana, BJP is supporting the state government in curbing the COVID-19 cases and will support them in future too. Since the last three-four days, the cases of COVID-19 are decreasing in the state but the government's behaviour is suspicious," said Kumar.

"Today the cases have decreased in the state because the authorities have stopped testing and they are trying to hide the COVID-19 positive cases. Telangana state DME has issued a circular to not test the dead bodies. In other states, they have increased testing and here the government is decreasing it. This government is working for records and rewards. Telangana Chief Minister is cheating the poor people once again," he added.

He continued saying that the government has completely stopped testing in districts where many COVID-19 cases were reported earlier.

"Everything is happening due to Ramzan, as per the plan CM KCR to provide all kinds of facilities to Muslims and to ensure they don't face any problem, all this is happening in the state. In the old city of Hyderabad, lockdown is not being followed," he added.

Kumar continued saying that today the tests of the dead bodies for COVID-19 has stopped due to the pressure of Asad Owaisi. In Ramzan, Muslims believe that if they die they will go to heaven so the tests for dead bodies have been stopped, in order to not trouble the Muslims by State CM.

Kumar took charge as the president of BJP's Telangana unit on Wednesday and replaced Dr K Laxman. (ANI)

