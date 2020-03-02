Telangana govt issues advisory to educational institutions after one COVID-19 positive case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): In the wake of one COVID-19 positive case reported in Telangana, the Health Department on Monday issued an advisory to all educational institutes.

The health department issued the advisory through emergency review meeting.

The guidelines to all the schools and educational institutions, Police, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA &UD), Transport Department, Revenue Department and Tourism Department will be discussed in an emergency meeting to be held tomorrow.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said that the state government is on high alert since the confirmation of one coronavirus positive case here.(ANI)

