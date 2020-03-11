Telangana govt issues standard operating protocol for IT companies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Telangana government is actively engaging with the industry bodies to review and monitor the coronavirus spread, said VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad and Nodal officer.

The state government had appointed the Police Commissioner, Cyberabad as the Nodal officer to review the situation in IT Hubs of Cyberabad and accordingly a Coordination Committee was formed involving Health Department, GHMC, TSIIC, ITE&C, SCSC, Hysea and Nasscom.

Sajjanar said, "The standard operating protocol (SOP) document has been written will equip all IT companies/IT Parks with guidelines to deal with such situations."

The committee will review and monitor the situation on a day to day basis and advise the industry on measures required from time to time, he added.

The Nodal Officer also said that the committee will disseminate media bulletins by the Health Department for information of IT companies and IT Parks.

Meanwhile, the IT companies/IT Parks have been directed not to issue any internal or external statements before thoroughly verifying and confirming the facts.

The committee has reviewed the current situation and recommended Business as Usual for operations of IT companies/ITParks. However, companies desiring to allow work from home for their employees (owing to their internal corporate guidelines) may do so at their own discretion. However, such information has to be notified to the Nodal officer and SCSC.

Though Telangana had witnessed only one positive case of coronavirus till date, there was a panic situation in IT corridor after one un-confirmed case was reported on March 4. The case was later reported as negative by the NIV-Pune. (ANI)

