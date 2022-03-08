Telangana govt, Microsoft to set up firm's largest data centre region in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Government of Telangana and Microsoft jointly announced the upcoming Data Centre Investment in Hyderabad. This will be Microsoft's largest data centre region in India.

The announcement was made in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and the Principal Secretary for ITE&C, Government of Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan which was also attended by Microsoft's Executive Vice President, Jean-Philippe Courtois and Microsoft India President, Anant Maheshwari. This announcement reaffirms Microsoft's commitment to strengthening India's economic resurgence and evolution as an important innovation hub.

Microsoft will invest nearly Rs15,000 crores over a period of 15 years into the new data center region spread across three sites - Chandanvelly, Ellikatta and Kottur. The new data center in Hyderabad will deliver advanced data security and cloud solutions that will help enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions. The Hyderabad datacenter region is another addition to the existing network of 3 regions in India across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, which have been operational for the past 5 plus years. This collectively forms the most extensive network of data centers in the country with near and far DR provision and coverage of seismic zones.



The Hyderabad data center region will also support local business growth and create new jobs across IT operations, facilities management, data and/or network security, network engineering, process management, and project management. Through the data center region Microsoft will enable opportunities for local businesses to innovate with Microsoft Cloud services in the city of Hyderabad and across the state of Telangana.

The state of Telangana and Microsoft have earlier entered into an MoU that will positively reinforce the state government's capabilities to enhance its citizen service capabilities. Given the state's technology-driven growth agenda around key sectors like Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Law Enforcement and Mobility the Microsoft Data center in the region will push up the local growth.

Chandrasekhar shared, "Today's commitment to the people and businesses of India will position the country among the world's digital leaders. A Microsoft data center region provides a competitive advantage to our digital economy and is a long-term investment in our country's potential. The cloud is transforming every industry and sector. The investment in skilling will empower India's workforce today and into the future."

Rama Rao said, "I am extremely delighted that Microsoft has decided Hyderabad as the destination for its largest Data Center investment in India. This will also be one of the largest FDIs the state has attracted. Microsoft and Telangana go a long way back with Hyderabad hosting one of the largest Microsoft offices in the world and I am happy to see the relationship grow."

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said, "Cloud services are poised to play a critical role in reimagining the future of business and governance and enabling overall inclusion in the country. The new data center will augment Microsoft's cloud capabilities and capacity to support those working across the country. It will also support new entrepreneurial opportunities while meeting critical security and compliance needs. The new data center region is a testament to our mission to empower the people and organizations of India to achieve more. We are pleased to be collaborating with the Government of Telangana on this major milestone and we deeply appreciate their support." (ANI)

