Telangana govt must ensure supply of essentials amid lockdown: MoS Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): Telangana Government should make sure that the supply of daily essential items is not blocked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

While speaking to the media after his visit to Seetaram Bhag in Hyderabad's Nampally, where he distributed passbooks under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Jyothi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana, Reddy urged NGOs to come forward to ensure that no one goes hungry amid the lockdown.



"NGOs and other organisations must come forward to join hands with the government to make sure that people don't suffer due to lack of food during the lockdown times. People must be made aware of the government schemes," he said.

He also appealed to BJP party workers to ensure the same and those eligible benefit from these schemes.

The Minister further assured that by December this year, everyone will be vaccinated and appealed to people to use masks and take all the necessary precautions to break the chain of COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

